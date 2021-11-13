$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,781,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 277,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,276. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

