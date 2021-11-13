$4.08 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.29. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,352. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

