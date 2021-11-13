$4.42 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. 323,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

