45,184 Shares in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medallia in the second quarter worth $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medallia by 96.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,081,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

