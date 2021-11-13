47,187 Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

