4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,319.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.66 million and $56,319.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.