$5.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. KLA posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.28. The stock had a trading volume of 627,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $419.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.32 and a 200 day moving average of $332.16. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

