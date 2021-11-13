5,000 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

