6,159 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DoorDash by 53.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $245.97 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average of $180.60.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

