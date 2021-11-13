6,555 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MetLife by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in MetLife by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MET opened at $64.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

