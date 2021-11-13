6,836 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 760,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,158,000 after purchasing an additional 451,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCY opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,763,979 shares of company stock worth $274,921,422 in the last ninety days.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

