7,433 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

