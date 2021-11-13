$75.60 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to report $75.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.09 million to $271.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $449.68 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $479.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 3,665,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,332. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

