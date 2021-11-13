$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

