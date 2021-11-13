$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post sales of $76.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $290.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $418.76 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $538.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

