90,000 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ondas by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ondas by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Ondas by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

