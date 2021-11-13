Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

ABT stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

