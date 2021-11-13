AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.01 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.17.

ABBV traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $116.97. 2,739,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,192. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

