Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (IAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

