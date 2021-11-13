abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading Down 0.5%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 82,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 140,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000.

