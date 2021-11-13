Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,400 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 214.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 31,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

