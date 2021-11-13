Activest Wealth Management Makes New $36,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

PBR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.