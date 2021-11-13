Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,440 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $15.27 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

