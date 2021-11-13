Activest Wealth Management Takes $47,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

