Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.97 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

