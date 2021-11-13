adidas AG to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $199.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

