adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
