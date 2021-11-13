adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

