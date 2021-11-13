ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 4,495,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADMA Biologics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of ADMA Biologics worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

