ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 4,495,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,237. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11.
In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
