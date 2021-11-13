Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $49.71 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00003821 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00081414 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,138,858 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

