ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

ADTN stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

