Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $35,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

