AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 200,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 54.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 336.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 97,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AdvanSix by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

