Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$7.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

AAV stock opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.04. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$8.30.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

