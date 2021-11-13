Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Financial Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.58%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.40%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 485.20 -$100.21 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 22.56 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -121.77

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

