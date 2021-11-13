Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $10,516,000. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 89.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

LSEA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

