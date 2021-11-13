AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

AER stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerCap stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of AerCap worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

