AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.
AER stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerCap stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of AerCap worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.