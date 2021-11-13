AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $76.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. AerCap has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,667,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,276 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $86,499,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.