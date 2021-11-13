AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

