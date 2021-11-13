Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stake Lessened by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Affirm were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

