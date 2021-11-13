Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

