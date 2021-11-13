Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.53, but opened at $170.77. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 217,031 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

