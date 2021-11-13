Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$54.00 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFN. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,685.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

