agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

AGL stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,242,917 shares of company stock worth $528,110,041 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

