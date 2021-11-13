AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

