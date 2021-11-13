Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE AIM opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$455.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.
Aimia Company Profile
