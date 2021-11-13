Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE AIM opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$455.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

