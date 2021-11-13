Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.630-$5.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.440 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. 1,375,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.73.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

