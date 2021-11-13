Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $883 million-$908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.81 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.690 EPS.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.