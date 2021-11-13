Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 5,586 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $491,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24.

Alarm.com stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.