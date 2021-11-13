Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 274,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $102,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.81 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

