Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $459,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

